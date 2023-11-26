Two Drones Found Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab Districts

BSF troops intercepted one of the drones near Agwan village in Gurdaspur

Two drones were found near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts on Sunday, a BSF official said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted one of the drones near Agwan village in Gurdaspur in the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

Subsequently, a joint search operation with the Punjab Police was launched and the China-made quadcopter was found from a field on Sunday.

Meanwhile, acting on specific information, the BSF personnel conducted a search operation on the outskirts of CB Chand village in Tarn Taran on Sunday evening and found another quadcopter, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)