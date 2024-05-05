Border Forces Find 2 China Drones During Search Operations In Punjab

Two Chinese drones were recovered on Sunday from two locations in the border area of Punjab's Amritsar district in search operations launched on information by the Border Security Force's (BSF) intelligence wing.

The operations resulted in the recovery of a China-made DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone from the courtyard of an abandoned house of Hardo Ratan village in Amritsar, the BSF said.

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫



On 05th May 2024, during the morning hours, an Ex-serviceman of BSF residing in a border village of district Gurdaspur informed the BSF intelligence wing… pic.twitter.com/BMFLTDN3GY — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 5, 2024

Another Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was recovered from a harvested field adjacent to Nestha village.

Reliable information and alertness of BSF troopers successfully helped to foil the desperate attempts of drone handlers and drug smugglers from across the border, it added.

Punjab shares a 553-km barbed-wire-fenced border with Pakistan which is under the vigil of the BSF.



