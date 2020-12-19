Indian Association Donates Food Rations To Less Fortunate People In Myanmar

The donations made by IWAY President Smriti Srivastav were received at the India House by local representatives, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said.

The donation was received at India House by local representatives.

Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar:

Indian Women's Association of Yangon (IWAY) on Saturday led a ''Freedom for Hunger Drive'' in Myanmar by donating food rations to the residents of Dala Township.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar also informed that the donations made by IWAY President Smriti Srivastav were received at the India House by local representatives.

"The Indian Women's Association of Yangon (IWAY) led by President Mrs. Smriti Srivastav donated Food rations to the less fortunate residents of Dala Township. The donation was received at India House by local representatives," tweeted India in Myanmar.

