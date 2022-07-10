Army Personnel Risks Life, Saves 5 From Sinking Autorickshaw In Maharashtra

He was posted in Ladakh and is on leave to visit his native village in Maharashtra. (Representational).

An Indian Army jawan risked his life to save five persons after the autorickshaw ferrying them started sinking after falling into a swollen drain in Bhadravati tehsil in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

A video of the incident doing rounds on social media shows the jawan, later identified as Nikhil Kale, tying a rope to the sinking autorickshaw with the help of some villagers and pulling out all the five passengers including the autorickshaw driver.

A Bhadravati police station official confirmed that he is in the Indian Army and is a resident of Panwadala village in Bhadravati tehsil.

The incident occurred at 2 pm on July 9 between Panwadala and Takli villages, when the autorickshaw crossing the bridge flooded due to heavy rains.

As the strong water current swept the autorickshaw away, the passengers started screaming for help.

Meanwhile, many villagers gathered at the spot.

Mr Kale, who was also present at the spot, waded through the water by holding a rope, tied it to the autorickshaw with the help of some villagers, and pulled out the stranded passengers one by one.

Notably, Mr Kale did not know swimming but entered the water to save the life of others, an official said.

Mr Kale, posted in Ladakh, is visiting his native village on leave.

