Indian Army Officer, 56, Completes France's Oldest Marathon Cycling Event

The 56-year-old officer completed the circuit on August 23 by "cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep", Indian Army said in a tweet.

All India | | Updated: August 25, 2019 12:30 IST
Indian Army tweeted about Anil Puri's feat with his pictures.


Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event  - 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

The 56-year-old officer completed the circuit on August 23 by "cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep", Indian Army said in a tweet. 

More than 31,125 riders have managed to complete Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur ever since the long-distance cycling event started in 1931.

This year, the picturesque town of Rambouillet hosted the departure and arrival for the event.



