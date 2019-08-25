Indian Army Officer, 56, Completes France's Oldest Marathon Cycling Event

Indian Army tweeted about Anil Puri's feat with his pictures.

Lieutenant General Anil Puri has become the first serving Lieutenant General-rank officer of the Indian Army to complete France's oldest cycling event - 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit.

The 56-year-old officer completed the circuit on August 23 by "cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep", Indian Army said in a tweet.

#Congratulations Lieutenant General Anil Puri to become first serving general #IndianArmy to complete France's oldest cycling event, 1,200-km Paris-Brest-Paris circuit. The 56 years old officer completed the circuit on 23 August 19 by cycling non-stop for 90 hours, without sleep. pic.twitter.com/qPyDlWrdYN — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 25, 2019

More than 31,125 riders have managed to complete Paris-Brest-Paris Randonneur ever since the long-distance cycling event started in 1931.

This year, the picturesque town of Rambouillet hosted the departure and arrival for the event.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.