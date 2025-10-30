Army Launches Operation To Pin Down Jaish Commander, Aide In J&K: Sources

The Indian Army has been carrying out an operation for the last one week in Jammu and Kashmir to pin down Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists including its local commander Saifullah, his aide Adil and others, sources said. The two are believed to be hiding in the hills of Kishtwar, they said.

The two terrorists carry a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. The operation is also focussed on neutralising terrorists in the hills of Doda.

The army began the anti-terror operation from villages in Chatroo subdivision in Kishtwar. They swept the area and made a thorough search.

Another operation is going on in Kishtwar's Keshwan, 35 km from the district headquarters. Troops are also combing through Doda's Seojdhar.

The army operation at Chatroo subdivision has been going on for the last one week, while in Keshwan the army launched the operation today. It will continue on Sunday as well.

Many villagers who know their area well have come out to help the army in tracking the terrorists. Over 2,000 troops are involved in the search operation.

A separate operation in Kishtwar's Padder subdivision which has been known to be a hub of the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Jahingeer Saroori, along with two other local terrorists identified as Muddasir and Riaz, who carry a reward of Rs 10 lakh each.

Overall, the army has intensified its counter-terrorism operations in the region amid freezing temperatures and treacherous terrains. Traditionally, the onset of the 40-day 'Chillai Kalan', the harshest phase of winter in Kashmir valley from December 21 to January 31, ushers in a 'temporary lull' in terrorist activities, as communication routes close and heavy snowfall isolates the mountain regions, sources said.

However, this winter has marked a "decisive shift" in the operational approach of the army and other security forces, a defence source said. Instead of reducing activities, the army has adopted a "proactive winter posture", establishing temporary bases and surveillance posts deep within the snow-capped areas to maintain pressure on possible terrorist hideouts, they said.

Operating in sub-zero temperatures with limited visibility, the army patrols have been regularly traversing the high-altitude ridgelines, valleys, and forested areas to "deny the terrorists any sanctuary", sources said.

The shift, according to experts, signifies an evolution in counter-terrorism tactics, underlining both the army's adaptability and its resolve to maintain operational momentum, irrespective of the weather or terrain.