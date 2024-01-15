Indian Army Continuously Being Equipped With Modern Weapons: Rajnath Singh

Government is fully committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen, he said. (File)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that the Indian military is not only focussing on tradition but is also bringing about a positive change through innovations and ideas.

He highlighted that the military is continuously being equipped with modern weapons/technologies powered by drones and artificial intelligence.

He was speaking during a military and combat display 'Shaurya Sandhya' organised at Lucknow Cantonment, as part of the 76th Army Day celebrations.

The event was graced in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, civil invitees and other senior military personnel.

In the event, the Army displayed drone power in a combat role and showcased how it can be used to destroy enemy locations.

The static display included Akash Missiles, K9 Vajra, Anti-Drone equipment, Bofors guns, artillery weapons systems and other equipment and technology used by the Indian Army. A combat free fall from 8,000 feet was carried out by 12 Indian Army personnel. Su-30 MKI, Surya Kiran aerobatic team and Advanced Light Helicopters lit up the skies during 'Shaurya Sandhya'.

In his address, the Defence Minister spoke about the unique character of an Indian soldier, which is rooted in the cultural values of the country.

He described patriotism, courage, humanity and loyalty towards the Indian Constitution as the four most important qualities of a soldier.

He highlighted the fact that the Indian military is not only focussing on tradition but is also bringing about a positive change through innovations and ideas. He was of the view that tradition cannot be set in a state of inertia; it should flow continuously and mould according to the changing times.

Rajnath Singh asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Government's decision to organise Army/Navy/Air Force Day outside Delhi is based on the idea of taking the celebrations, a symbol of the country's tradition, as well as the military progress to the people.

"The country is now witnessing how our military is continuously being equipped with modern weapons/technologies powered by drones and artificial intelligence, as well as the growing role of women in the Armed Forces. Not every person gets the opportunity to join the military, but those who witnessed today's event were able to experience the preparedness of our military to protect the nation. This has brought people closer to our soldiers. It will definitely inspire our youth to join the Armed Forces or serve the nation with the same dedication and commitment as our soldiers," he said.

He added that not only the serving soldiers, the Government is fully committed to the welfare of the ex-servicemen. Be it the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme or providing health care and re-employment opportunities, all possible efforts are being made for the well-being of veterans.

