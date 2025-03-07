Advertisement
Indian Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Ambala, Pilot Ejects Safely

The IAF said the pilot maneuvered the Jaguar aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely

Indian Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Ambala, Pilot Ejects Safely
Debris of the IAF's Jaguar aircraft in Ambala
New Delhi:

A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.

"The IAF said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely," it said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident.

