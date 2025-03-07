Indian Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In Ambala, Pilot Ejects Safely

Debris of the IAF's Jaguar aircraft in Ambala
New Delhi:
A Jaguar aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed at Ambala during a routine training sortie today, after encountering a system malfunction.
"The IAF said the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on ground, before ejecting safely," it said in a statement.
An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident.
