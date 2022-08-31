Indian Air Force Rescues Israeli National From GongmaruLa Pass In Ladakh

The Air Force rescued the Israeli national from the Gongmaru La pass in Ladakh.

The Indian Air Force today evacuated an Israeli national from Ladakh who was suffering from high altitude sickness, including vomiting and low oxygen saturation, and transported him to Leh, officials said.

Taking to Twitter, the PRO (Defence) of Srinagar said, "Indian Air Force - 114 Helicopter Unit, evacuated the Israeli national, suffering from high altitude sickness, from #GongmaruLa Pass, at an altitude of 16,800 ft in #Ladakh"

The Helicopter unit received a call for casualty evacuation from Nimaling camp near Markha valley, after which leading from the front, Flight Commander of the unit, Wing Commander Ashish Kapoor and Flight Lieutenant Sameer Mehra as No. 1 and Squadron Leader Neha Singh and Squadron Leader Ajinkya Kher as No 2, got airborne within minutes, for this time-sensitive mission, according to the statement released by Air Force.

Following the shortest route, the Casevac aircrafts reached the spot within 20 minutes of flying time and spotted the casualty on the Gongmaru La pass at an elevation of 16800 feet.

The No.1 aircrew carried out a thorough recce, landed at the pass with the assistance of No. 2 and picked up the casualty from the pass in turbulent weather conditions.

According to the statement, the casualty was recovered expeditiously and was at the Air Force Station within 1 hour.

The casualty was recovered expeditiously and was at the Air Force Station within 1 hour.

A similar incident took place on August 20, when the IAF rescued another Israeli national in Ladakh, who was suffering from mountain sickness and breathing difficulty due to the high altitude and transported him to Leh.

Taking to Twitter, the PRO (Defence) of Srinagar said, "Israeli national suffering from acute mountain sickness and having difficulty breathing in high altitude area of Nimaling Camp near Markha valley in Ladakh, rescued by Indian Air Force."

Earlier, the Indian Air Force on Friday deployed its Cheetal helicopter to rescue an Italian mountaineer stranded on a mountain top in the Kargil sector.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)