Indian Air Force Rescues 3 Stranded People From Himachal's Chamba

Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, revenue and disaster management Manisha Nanda said the stranded youths were rescued unhurt from the Holi area with the help of an IAF helicopter.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 00:55 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued three stranded youths. (Representational)

Shimla: 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued three stranded youths from Himachal Pradesh's snow-bound Chamba district on Monday, a senior official said.

Additional Chief Secretary, PWD, revenue and disaster management Manisha Nanda said the stranded youths were rescued unhurt from the Holi area with the help of an IAF helicopter.

"The youths have been hospitalised for precautionary checkup," Mr Nanda added.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued an advisory to tourists and local residents from visiting high altitude areas.

Chief Secretary BK Agarwal urged the people to not visit high altitude areas due to unpredictable weather conditions.

