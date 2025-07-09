Pilot Killed As Air Force's Jaguar Fighter Crashes In Rajasthan's Churu

An Air Force pilot was killed after a Jaguar fighter jet crashed near Bhanoda village in Rajasthan's Churu district at 1.25 pm Wednesday. There are reports two others - possibly civilians - were injured.

Defence sources told news agency ANI the plane that crashed was a twin-seater. There is, however, no confirmation of the second pilot's condition. The Air Force has sent helicopters to the crash site.

This is the third Jaguar fighter jet crash this year; the first was in Haryana's Panchkula on March 7 and the second was near Jamnagar in Gujarat on April 2.

This particular plane took off from Rajasthan's Suratgarh Air Force base.

Jaguar Fighter Jet

The Jaguar is a twin-engine fighter-bomber in single and twin-seat variants. Widely used by the Air Force despite its vintage status, these planes have been heavily upgraded over the years.

File photo of the Indian Air Force's Jaguar fighter jet.

India has an estimated 120 Jaguar fighter jets - spread across six squadrons - in operation.

Jaguar Fighter Jet Crashes In 2025

The plane that crashed in Gujarat in April was a twin-seater.

One of the pilots, Siddharth Yadav, was killed saving the life of the other.

The fighter crashed at 9.30 pm in an open field after experiencing a technical malfunction during a training mission. Yadav ensured his co-pilot ejected in time and suffered minor injuries only.

Unfortunately Yadav, who was engaged to be married, could not exit the jet in time.

Civilian casualties were, however, avoided.

Siddharth's father, Sushil Yadav, spoke of his pride in his son. He told NDTV, "I am very proud... he lost his life while saving another. But it is also a matter of grief as he was my only son."

The first Jaguar fighter jet crash this year was on March 7.

A plane from the Air Force base in Punjab's Ambala went down afer a system malfunction. The pilot ejected safely after making sure the plane would not crash into a civilian area.

With input from agencies

