Air Force Pilot Killed In Mirage-2000 Fighter Crash In Bengaluru Cremated

Siddhartha Negi died in the Mirage-2000 fighter crash on a test sortie at Bengaluru's military airport.

The mortal remains of Indian Air Force test pilot Squadron Leader Siddhartha Negi were cremated with military honours in Bengaluru on Saturday, a day after he died in the Mirage-2000 fighter crash, an official said.

"Squadron Leader Negi's body was cremated this morning (Saturday) with full military honours by the air force in the presence of his family, including his widow," an Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesman told news agency IANS.

Details of Mr Negi's last rites were, however, not shared with the media either by the Defence Ministry or the IAF.

Mr Negi's senior colleague Squadron Leader Samir Abrol from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was the other test pilot who died in the crash of the jet on a test sortie at the military airport in Bengaluru's eastern suburb.

"Abrol's body was flown to Ghaziabad earlier in the day for the last rites in his home town with full military honours," the official added.

Mr Negi, whose age has not been officially disclosed, lived in Dehradun in Uttarkhand and was commissioned into the IAF a decade ago.

An ace fighter pilot, Mr Negi was on deputation over six months to the IAF Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) as a test pilot from his unspecified air base.

Mr Abrol, who was commissioned in 2008, was also on deputation to the ASTE as a test pilot over six months from his unspecified air base.