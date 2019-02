It was a twin-seat variant and both the pilots ejected during their take-off run.

Two Indian Air Force pilots suffered serious injuries after a Mirage 2000 crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport in Yemlur in Bengaluru this morning. It was a twin-seat variant and both the pilots ejected during their take-off run. However, despite ejecting, both continue to be critical.

The Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft was on a test sortie. The reasons for the crash are yet to be known, sources said.

More details are awaited.