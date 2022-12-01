Air Force Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Pune

Both the crew and the helicopter are safe, said an official. (Representational)

A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday carried out a precautionary landing in an open area of Baramati airfield in Maharashtra's Pune. This emergency landing was conducted after a technical glitch was detected in the helicopter, according to official information.

"A Chetak helicopter of IAF carried out a precautionary landing in an open area short of Baramati airfield (in Pune dist) today due to a suspected technical issue," Wing Commander Ashish Moghe, PRO, Air Force said.

He further added that both the crew and the helicopter are safe. The recovery of the helicopter is currently underway.

More details are awaited.

