Indian Activist To Participate In First-Ever Youth Climate Summit In UN

A young climate activist from India is among 100 outstanding climate champions from around the world who will travel to the UN headquarters next week to participate in the first-ever Youth Climate Summit.

Vishnu PR has been selected for a special "Green Ticket" which will help them to participate in the summit, a platform for young climate leaders to showcase their solutions for climate change on a global stage.

Mr Vishnu, from Thiruvananthapuram, is the CEO of "Change Can Change Climate Change (C5) Foundation", an organisation focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation projects.

C5 is a youth-led initiative that was originally designed as a sustainable volunteer development platform which will be a model for the whole nation starting from Thiruvananthapuram, which has now become a platform with more than 10,000 registered youngsters in the district, the UN said.

These projects are operated by creating financially sustainable eco-friendly business models which are seed funded by corporate social responsibility initiatives and every component operates as sustainable business units and will become self sustainable in the future, thereby creating a social entrepreneurship incubation platform for young entrepreneurs who are working in climate change sectors.

