'India Will Remain Envy Of The World, Neighbours': Piyush Goyal At NDTV Indian Of The Year Awards 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal speaks at the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024

Union Minister Piyush Goyal today asked citizens to think positively, and push back against forces that always try to pull down the nation and spread negativity.

At the NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2024, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry said the world is seeing the India story unfold, and citizens today stand united as a proud nation.

"The world is seeing the India story unfold. It's a moment in history that we are privileged to be a part of," said Mr Goyal, who is the Lok Sabha MP from North Mumbai.

"We have to work towards a better future... We will continue to be the envy of the world, envy of our neighbours," he said.

"It is important to think positively. Some sections spread negativity, and we must counter them," he said.

Since 2003, when NDTV launched the first ever Indian of the Year, the event has become synonymous with recognising those Indians - individuals, organisations and institutions - who have contributed to the idea and identity of India in one way or the other, whose contributions to the country have strengthened the foundation of our society.

The awards have recognised the unsung hero in the same breath as the most celebrated - our focus has always been on the extraordinary work. It is to honour extraordinary work that we gather once again to celebrate the Indian of the Year - 2024.