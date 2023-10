India Will Become World's 3rd Largest Economy By 2030: Vice President

Jagdeep Dhankhar said climate change is a bigger challenge than Covid (File)

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said India will go past Japan and Germany to become the third largest economy in the world by 2030.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 'Country-led Initiative' organised under the United Forum on Forests (UNFF) here, the vice president said India was among the "Fragile Five" two decades back, but it has now become the fifth-largest economy in the world.

In 2022, India went past Britain and France to become the fifth-largest economy in the world, he said, adding that there are full indications that by the end of the decade, it will take the third spot.

Jagdeep Dhankhar said international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund have called India a"shining destination" in terms of investment and opportunities.

He said that India's digital transactions are four times that of the US, UK, France and Germany. The vice president added that per capita internet data usage in India is also more than the total data consumption of the US and China.

Pointing to COVID-19, Jagdeep Dhankhar said that challenges in the future will not affect any one country but will affect the entire world. Jagdeep Dhankhar said climate change is a bigger challenge than Covid that cannot be solved by a single country. All the countries will have to come together and find a solution on a war footing, he said.

By 2030, the vice president said India will meet its electricity needs from renewable energy sources. He said that the National Green Hydrogen Mission is a huge initiative of the central government which will solve a lot of issues regarding employment, entrepreneurship and climate change.

