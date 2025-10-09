India Welcomes Israel-Hamas Deal, PM Modi Praises Netanyahu's Leadership

India has welcomed the US-brokered peace deal between Israel and Hamas that would facilitate the return of those held hostage in Gaza and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the besieged land. Trump and Netanyahu confirmed the development earlier this morning, aiming to end the war that has kept the Middle East on the boil since 2023.

This reflects the strong leadership of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning, hoping that the agreement would pave the way for lasting peace in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

"We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump's peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu. We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace," said PM Modi, tagging US President Donald Trump and Israel's PM Netanyahu in an online post.

Under the deal, Hamas would release all hostages "very soon" and Israel would pull its troops back beyond an agreed-upon line, Trump said in an online post earlier this morning, calling it a "great day" for the Arab and Muslim world and Israel.

For Netanyahu, it was a "diplomatic success" and a "national and moral victory" for Israel.

"From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved. Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally, President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point," he said, thanking the US President for his "unwavering commitment" to the safety of Israel and the freedom of hostages.

The Israel-Hamas deal seeks to end the two-year war that had begun with a surprise offensive in border towns of Israel by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The focus, however, is on the release of hostages. Hamas had submitted a list of Palestinian prisoners that it wants to be freed from Israeli jails in the first phase of the deal. In exchange, Hamas would set free 47 remaining hostages, both alive and dead.