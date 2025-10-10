With Gaza Truce In Place, Here Are 20 Hostages That Are Set To Be Freed

Twenty living Israeli hostages are due for release from captivity in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Militants kidnapped them during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.

Here are their profiles.

Matan Angrest, 22

Sergeant Matan Angrest was captured in his tank near the border with the Gaza Strip after trying to stop Hamas commandos from crossing into Israel near the Nahal Oz base.

Angrest, who comes from Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel, is a keen supporter of Maccabi Haifa football team, his family says.

A video published in April 2025 by his family shows him when he is abducted out of his tank.

His family had planned a trip to Dubai to celebrate the upcoming end of his military service.

Gali And Ziv Berman, 28

The Berman twins were abducted in the youth area of the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which Hamas attackers set on fire.

READ: Allow Aid, Release Hostages: What Donald Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Says

The inseparable brothers worked together in musical production. They support the Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool football clubs. Their parents and their older brother survived the attack.

Elkana Bohbot, 36

Elkana Bohbot was one of the producers of the Supernova music festival with his childhood friends Michael and Osher Waknin. Along with nearly 370 other people, they were killed in the Hamas attack on the site.

Married to a Colombian woman and father of one boy, he lives at Mevasseret Tzion, near Jerusalem.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro granted him Colombian nationality in November 2023, a month after the attack.

His wife Rebecca Gonzalez said in mid-February 2025 she had received proof of life from Ohad Ben Ami, a former hostage released on February 8.

At the time he was abducted Bohbot was planning to open an ice cream stall in a Tel Aviv market, according to his parents.

In May he appeared in a video circulated by Hamas, with another hostage Yossef-Haim Ohana. He did not speak, but was clearly in a weakened state.

Rom Braslavski, 21

Rom Braslavski, an Israeli-German from Jerusalem, was working as a security guard at the Supernova music festival, when it was attacked in the early morning of October 7.

Between 10:30 am, when he made his last contact with his mother, and 1:30 pm, when he disappeared, he stayed at the scene, helping to protect others around him, according to witnesses who managed to escape.

Both of his hands were injured during the attack.

In August 2025, Hamas ally Islamic Jihad published a video showing Braslavski looking weak and thin as he spoke under duress.

Nimrod Cohen, 21

Hamas videos showed Nimrod Cohen being dragged with three other soldiers from his assault tank, which had faulty brakes, near the Nahal Oz kibbutz.

The three other soldiers, Omer Neutra, Oz Daniel and Shaked Dahan, were all killed and their bodies taken to Gaza. Dahan's was later repatriated to Israel.

READ: US Steps Up Role in Gaza, To Deploy 200 Personnel To Oversee Peace Pact

Cohen comes from Rehovot, south of Tel Aviv.

His parents have worked to raise awareness of the plight of the hostages and pushed for their release.

Nimrod Cohen had always with him a Rubik's cube, and his mother carefully keeps the one that was found partially burned in his tank.

David And Ariel Cunio, 35 And 28

Israeli-Argentinian brothers David and Ariel Cunio were kidnapped along with several relatives while hiding in the safe room of David's home in Nir Oz kibbutz.

Gunmen set fire to the house in order to force them out, and then took eight people hostage -- the most for a single family in the October 7 attack.

Six relatives have since been released.

Israeli film director Tom Shoval in February presented at the Berlin Film Festival a tribute named "A Letter to David".

In September it received the Ophir, Israel's most prestigious film award, for best documentary.

In 2013, David Cunio and his twin brother Eitan had played the main characters in Shoval's film "Youth".

Eitan Cunio escaped from Hamas by hiding in his shelter at Nir Oz. The two brothers have the same tattoo -- three small dark green stars on their wrists.

At the Berlin festival, several actors and directors held up on the red carpet a photo of David Cunio.

Evyatar David, 24

Evyatar David's parents learned that he had been taken hostage into Gaza through a photo posted on Telegram, his face lit up by a torch.

He was at the Supernova festival along with his childhood friend Guy Gilboa Dalal. He was also taken hostage and is believed to be alive.

A music lover, his family comes from Kfar Saba in central Israel. Before his abduction he was working in a cafe and saving money for a trip to Thailand.

In August 2025 Hamas published a propaganda video showing David seriously undernourished and visibly weakened. Holding a shovel, he said he was digging his own grave.

Guy Gilboa Dalal, 24

Guy Gilboa Dalal was taken from Supernova, his first rave party, along with three friends when he was abducted by Hamas.

His family quickly learned of his kidnapping when they saw a video of him and his best friend Evyatar David tied up in a Gaza tunnel.

A hostage freed in June during an Israeli army operation said Gilboa Dalal had been harmed by his captors.

Gilboa Dalal and David were shown in February 2025 in a Hamas video watching a hostage liberation ceremonies, before being locked up in a car, begging to be released.

On September 5, he appeared in a Hamas video when he was filmed with Alon Ohel, another hostage, in a tunnel.

A lover of Japanese culture, he has learned the language in the hope of visiting the country one day.

Maxim Herkin, 37

Israeli-Russian Maxim Herkin moved to Israel from Ukraine with his mother.

He lives at Tirat Carmel in northern Israel, and is the father of a now five-year-old girl, who lives with her mother in Russia.

Before being kidnapped from the Supernova festival, he wrote to his mother: "All is well. I'm coming home."

In the spring of 2025, the armed branch of Hamas published a video in which Herkin appeared lying down and apparently injured, his head and left arm covered in brown stained bandages.

Eitan Horn, 39

Eitan Horn, from Argentina, was kidnapped with his elder brother Yair Horn from the latter's home in Nir Oz kibbutz.

Eitan Horn lives in the town of Kfar Saba. He works in education and was involved with youth movements.

His family had emigrated from Argentina years ago, according to Israeli media.

His brother Yair Horn, who is diabetic, was released in late February 2025.

Segev Kalfon, 27

Segev Kalfon, who lives at Dimona in southern Israel, worked with his parents at their bakery at Arad in the Negev desert.

READ: "We Settled 7 Wars, This Is Number 8": Trump After Gaza Ceasefire Deal

His childhood friend, who attended Supernova with him, spoke of how Kalfon was captured as he tried to hide in the bushes along Route 232, the only way out of the festival, running parallel to the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

One of the hostages released in February told Kalfon's family he had been in captivity with him for some time.

Bar Kuperstein, 23

During the Hamas attack on the Supernova festival, army nurse Bar Kuperstein, who turned 23 in April, stayed to help people who had been shot, before being abducted himself.

He was a festival staff member but was not on duty that day.

Videos showing him tied up emerged soon after the attack.

Kuperstein comes from Tel Aviv suburb Holon.

From the age of 17, he played a key role in running the family household after his father Tal Kuperstein was left disabled in an accident, unable to speak or move.

For several months now, his father has been able to express himself, albeit with difficulty, and has been longing for his son's return.

A rescue worker like his father, the young man saved the life of his grandfather Michael Kuperstein, who had a heart attack at home.

Two months later, he was taken hostage.

Omri Miran, 48

Omri Miran, an Israeli-Hungarian therapeutic masseur, was taken from his home in kibbutz Nahal Oz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two small daughters.

He appeared in an undated video released by Hamas on April 27, 2024.

"I have been here in Hamas captivity for 202 days. The situation here is unpleasant, difficult and there are many bombs," Miran is heard saying in the footage.

Appearing to speak under duress, he urged his family to pressure the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas.

After seeing the video of his son, who was bearded in the video, his father Dani Miran told AFP he was letting his own beard grow.

Committed to the fight for the hostages' return, he moved to Tel Aviv, where other hostage families have staged regular protests to demand a hostage release deal.

Omri Miran appeared in another Hamas video released on April 23, 2025.

Eitan Mor, 25

Eitan Mor was working as a security guard at Supernova when he was abducted.

The son of a practising Jewish family in the Kyriat Arba settlement in the occupied West Bank, his father Tzvika Mor is the founder of the Forum of Hope, a grouping of hostages' parents opposed to an accord with Hamas.

Yosef Haim Ohana, 25

Yossef Haim Ohana comes from Kyriat Malakhi in southern Israel, and was working as a barman at Supernova, though he was planning on starting his studies in coaching.

He was seen trying to help people injured in the Hamas attack before trying to flee with a friend.

His brother Acher-Yitzhak died of cancer when he was just seven years old.

He appeared in May 2025 in a Hamas video along with another hostage, Elkana Bohbot.

Alon Ohel, 24

A talented pianist, Alon Ohel, who also has Serbian and German nationality, was set to start music studies after returning from a trip to Asia in the weeks before being abducted at Supernova.

He was taken when he and three other young men were trying to avoid capture. He lives in the village of Lavon, in northern Israel.

READ: Israeli Cabinet Approves "Outline" Of Hostage Release Deal

His family said in February 2025 they had received proof of life, thanks to witness accounts from other hostages who had been released.

"He is wounded and not receiving medical treatment," the family said.

Avinatan Or, 32

Dual British-Israeli national Avinatan Or hails from a religious Jewish family of seven children from the Shilo settlement in the occupied West Bank.

His partner Noa Argamani was abducted with him at Supernova, though she was freed in an Israeli military operation in June 2024.

He was planning to move in with her in Beersheva, where he studied engineering.

Matan Zangauker, 25

Matan Zangauker was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz kibbutz with his Israeli-Mexican girlfriend Ilana Gritzewsky.

She was released in November 2023, during the first truce in the two-year war.

Along with Einav Zangauker, Matan's mother, Gritzewsky became a key figure in the campaign for the hostages.

Zangauker loves aeromodelling and worked on the kibbutz's medical cannabis farm.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)