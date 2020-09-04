Thunderstorm, Rain Likely In Delhi, Parts Of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are expected to get rainfall, the Met office said

Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to get thunderstorm with moderate rainfall today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Some parts of the national rain today saw very heavy rainfall earlier today.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur in and around Adampur, Hissar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Gohana, Jhajjar, Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Mahendaragarh, Kosali, Sohana, Manesar, Gurugram, Bhiwari, Hodal, Barsana, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Agra and isolated places of Delhi during the next two hours," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier today, IMD had said, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over the northern parts of the country during the next 12 hours. "Moderate thunderstorms with lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan during next 12 hours," the weather office said.