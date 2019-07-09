Wishes From Parliament For Virat Kohli & Co For World Cup Semi-Final

"I know they all are smart and wonderful boys," BJP lawmaker Hema Malini said.

Several parliamentarians cheered for Team India today as they clash with New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semi-final in Manchester. The Indian cricket team faces New Zealand in what is anticipated to be a high-powered contest with Virat Kohli's team seeking to become the fourth Indian team to enter the final of this premier cricket tournament and lift the coveted trophy for the third time.

"I wish our Indian cricket team all the best. I know they all are smart and wonderful boys. I am sure they will do their best. I pray that they bring the World Cup," said Hema Malini, actor and BJP parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The sky above the Old Trafford stadium, which is match is taking place, has been declared a "no-fly zone" for Tuesday, an action prompted by a private plane displaying anti-India banners during the team's league encounter against Sri Lanka in Headingley.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted wishes and letter to Virat Kohli & Co. "I have sent my good wishes to the Indian cricket team and I am hopeful they will perform well," Mr Rijiju told news agency ANI.

"I pray to god that they win the semi-final today and bring the World Cup too. I remember the 1983 victory," noted classical dancer and Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sonal Mansingh said.

Parliamentarian from Bihar Chirag Paswan too wished the Indian team.

India have won the World Cup twice - in 1983 and in 2011 - whereas New Zealand are yet to lift the trophy. Along with the West Indies team, India is the second most successful team in World Cup history.

India entered the semi-final with winning momentum behind their back as they won their last two matches. On the other hand, the Kiwis lost their last two matches and they would look to change their fortunes around.

