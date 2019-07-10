'Billion Hearts Broken': Rahul Gandhi On India's Cricket World Cup Loss

India vs New Zealand: A disappointed fan after India lost to New Zealand in the world cup semi-final

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today tweeted to "a billion hearts" after India's cricket team crashed out of the World Cup semi-final today. India lost to New Zealand by 18 runs in a massive upset against the island nation. A 100-run partnership between MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja failed to infuse hope amongst India's fans as the team's top order collapsed against New Zealand's onslaught.

"Though they're a billion broken hearts tonight, Team India, you put up a great fight and are deserving of our love & respect. Congratulations to New Zealand on their well earned win, that gives them a place in the World Cup final," Mr Gandhi tweeted after the match ended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about India's loss, calling it "a disappointing result."

"India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he tweeted.

India captain Virat Kohli came in for criticism earlier after he managed to score only one run in the semi-final, the first one for the World Cup.

Fans were also left disappointed over the decision to send former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni fifth in the batting line-up. After India lost its third wicket, social media users questioned the decision to send batsman Dinesh Karthik instead of Mr Dhoni.

"It's inexplicable. He's not out yet when India are under pressure. That's not acceptable," Sourav Ganguly was heard saying during the World Cup broadcast.

The semi-final, which began yesterday, was stopped after heavy rain. New Zealand stretched their overnight score of 211 from yesterday to 239 for eight wickets at the end of 50 overs.

India however failed to match New Zealand's score after their final wicket was taken in the last over.

