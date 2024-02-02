India-US MQ-9B Armed Drone Deal Explained In 5 Points

The MQ-9B is a next-generation remotely piloted aircraft that delivers persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance around the globe, says General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

India will buy 31 MQ-9Bs. Of this, the navy will get 15 MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, and the army and the air force will get eight each of the land attack and reconnaissance version called SkyGuardian.

The Biden administration yesterday informed the US Congress on its plan to sell 31 MQ-9B long-endurance drones to India. The deal was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in June 2023.

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian is the army and air force version. It can fly over the horizon via satellite for up to 40 hours or more in all types of weather, and safely integrate into civil airspace, enabling joint forces and civil authorities to deliver real-time situational awareness anywhere in the world, day or night.