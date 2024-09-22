As PM Modi And Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Talks, A Mega Drone Deal Firms Up

India and US are in talks for New Delhi to purchase 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian drones

India and the United States today firmed up multi-billion dollar drone deal as PM Modi met Joe Biden on the first day of his three-day visit to the US. PM Modi held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and the two leaders discussed a range of issues to further strengthen India-US ties.

The drone deal was also discussed in detail by both leaders.

India is in the process of procuring 31 MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian drones from the United States. The cost to acquire these drones is nearly $3 billion. India aims to heighten the surveillance apparatus of the armed forces, especially along the frontier with China.

The talks for this deal have been on for well over a year now. In June last year, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of the MQ-9B Sky Guardian and Sea Guardian armed drones with air-to-surface missiles and laser-guided bombs from the US under a government-to-government framework.

Apart from purchasing the drones, the Indian Navy is also looking to conclude two other major defence deals this financial year - 3 more Scorpene submarines and 26 Rafale-M fighter aircraft.

THE MQ-9B SKY GUARDIAN AND SEA GUARDIAN DRONES

The MQ-9B drone is a high-altitude long-endurance remotely-piloted unmanned aircraft manufactures and sold by US defence firm General Atomics. It is known for delivering persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

It is designed to fly over the horizon via satellite for up to 40+ hours in all types of weather and safely integrate into civil airspace, enabling joint forces and civil authorities to deliver real-time situational awareness anywhere in the world—day or night.

According to General Atomics, the drone can be configured to conduct a number of ISR operations, including but not limited to:

Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief Search and Rescue Maritime domain awareness Anti-surface warfare Anti-submarine warfare Airborne mine countermeasures Airborne early warning Electronic warfare Long-range strategic ISR Over-the-horizon targeting

The Predator drone has an impressive and proven record in West Asia as well as in Afghanistan. It is valued for its precision bombing capabilities and eliminating high-value targets.

The Predator drone is a variant of the MQ-9 "Reaper", which was used to launch a modified version of the Hellfire missile that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul in July 2022.

INDIAN ARMED FORCES - WHO GETS WHAT

The 31 drones that will be purchased from General Atomics will be divided between the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army. 16 of the MQ-9B drones will be allocated to the Indian Navy to increase its surveillance in the Indian Ocean region, eight will be given to the Indian Army for use along the Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control with Pakistan, and the remaining eight will be assigned to the Indian Air Force for precision, targeted missions across borders.

The drone deal must be agreed upon and signed by both India and the United States before October 31, 2024, after which the approximately $3 billion price will be up for revision on part of the manufacturer - General Atomics, as per talks between both governments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his delegation was given a detailed brief on the capability and other specifics of the drone during his official visit to the US in August.

With PM Modi visiting the US, both nations will prioritise the deal and want to make progress before the October 31 date lapses.

