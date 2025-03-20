Chief Of US Indo-Pacific Command Holds Talks With India's Top Military Brass

Ways to further advance the India-US military ties, including a likely renewal of a 10-year defence framework, figured prominently in talks Admiral Samuel J Paparo, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, held with India's top civil and military brass this week.

Paparo met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, according to an American readout.

The top American commander visited India from March 16 to 19 to advance the US-India comprehensive global strategic partnership and attend the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship conference on geopolitics.

Paparo's trip advanced the US-India initiative, COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st Century, the readout said.

In February, US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi launched the COMPACT that seeks to drive transformative change across multiple pillars of cooperation, including defence, trade and investment, energy, technology and innovation, and people-to-people ties.

It is learnt that top defence and security officials of the Quad nations -- India, the US, Australia and Japan -- held extensive talks on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue.

"The work throughout the Raisina Dialogue enhances the mutual understanding and alignment of goals as the US and India seek to renew a 10-year framework for the US-India Major Defence Partnership that will propel cooperation through the next decade," the US readout said.

"The US-India Major Defence Partnership has become a cornerstone of global peace," it added.

In 2016, the United States designated India as a "Major Defence Partner".

Commensurate with this designation, India was accorded the "Strategic Trade Authorisation tier 1" that allowed the country to receive licence-free access to a wide range of military and dual-use technologies regulated by the US Department of Commerce.

The major defence partnership is up for renewal next year.

In New Delhi, Paparo also met with Chief of Staff of the Japan Joint Staff General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines General Romeo Brawner, Australian Chief of Joint Operations Vice Admiral Justin Jones, French Deputy Director General for International Relations and Strategy Lieutenant General Eric Peltier and the United Kingdom's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell.

At the Raisina Dialogue, Paparo spoke during a panel discussion on "Deepwater Perils: Securing Trade Through Red Zones", alongside top military officials from India, Australia, Japan and the Philippines.

They highlighted maritime threats, risks for global security and trade, the importance of working with allies and partners to ensure freedom of navigation, and integration of artificial intelligence and unmanned systems into military preparedness.

Paparo also participated in a US-India Strategic Partnership Forum event where discussions focused on the future of the strategic and security partnership between the two nations, including integration of artificial intelligence and defence cooperation.

During his trip, Paparo also visited Purana Qila.

Built in the 16th century, Purana Qila is one of Delhi's oldest monuments, linking both the ancient and medieval periods of India's history.

The US Indo-Pacific Command is the unified combatant command of the US military responsible for the Indo-Pacific region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)