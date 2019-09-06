India-US Begin Joint Military Exercise As Part Of Yudh Abhyas 2019

Yudh Abhyas 2019 is the 15th edition of the joint military exercise hosted alternately between India-US

Armies of India and the US have begun a two-week long mega military exercise in Washington, seeking to boost defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said today.

The joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2019, started on September 5 at the Joint Base Lewis McChord.

"US-India joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 has begun. The exercise will last till September 18. It is one of the biggest joint military exercise and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US," a senior official said.

