India, US Agree To Revamp Strategic Energy Partnership

India and US agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector. (File)

India and the United States have agreed to revamp the strategic energy partnership to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation.

During a virtual meeting, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and United States Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm reviewed India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation.

In a series of tweets, Mr Pradhan said: "Had an excellent introductory meeting virtually with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Congratulated @SecGranholm on assuming the high office. Reviewed the India-US Strategic Energy Cooperation (SEP)."

"Both of us agreed to revamp the India-US SEP to reflect the new priorities of Prime Minister @narendramodi and President @JoeBiden with a focus on promoting clean energy with low-carbon pathways and accelerating green energy cooperation," he said in another tweet.

6. @SecGranholm and I agreed to prioritise cooperation in emerging areas, intensify our industry engagements and also work with an all-of-the-above approach for strengthening energy security, expanding energy access and for mutual economic prosperity. pic.twitter.com/ACMEx2vWwD — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 29, 2021

Ms Granholm and Mr Pradhan agreed to prioritise greater collaboration in the cleaner energy sector- biofuels, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), hydrogen production, and carbon sequestration through technology exchange, joint R&D through Partnership to Advance Clean Energy Research (PACE-R), among other initiatives.

They also agreed to convene the third meeting of a revamped India-US Strategic Energy Partnership at an early date.

"Efforts to be intensified to take advantage of the complementarities of both the countries -advanced US technologies and rapidly growing India''s energy market for a win-win situation through a cleaner energy route with low carbon pathways," Pradhan tweeted.

"Jennifer Granholm and I agreed to prioritise cooperation in emerging areas, intensify our industry engagements and also work with an all-of-the-above approach for strengthening energy security, expanding energy access, and for mutual economic prosperity," he said.