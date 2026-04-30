India Too Modest About Contributions: Science Museum Group Chief Ian Blatchford To NDTV

At a time of shifting geopolitics and climate urgency, India is emerging as a critical force shaping the global future, not just through scale but through its ability to innovate at cost, Sir Ian Blatchford, Director and Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group, has said

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Executive Editor Gaurie Dwivedi, Blatchford, who is based in the UK, said India's trajectory in science, clean energy and technology is not only central to its own growth but can also increasingly drive global outcomes.

"If India thrives, my country does too," Blatchford said, framing India as "an extraordinary force for good" in a world marked by uncertainty.

Blatchford, who has been travelling to India for over two decades, said the relationship between New Delhi and London is entering a more substantive phase, driven by collaboration rather than legacy ties.

He pointed to the long-pending free trade agreement as a turning point, calling it a "major event" that signals both countries are now willing to translate intent into action.

At the institutional level, Blatchford emphasised, partnerships between the UK's Science Museum Group and India's National Council of Science Museums have evolved from one-sided exchanges to co-creation.

"In the old way of doing things... western museums would create exhibitions and tour them. That now seems quite patronising," he said. "We actually work with our colleagues here."

Why India's Clean Energy Story Stands Out

On climate, Blatchford described PM Modi's announcement of net-zero commitment by 2070 at COP26 as a defining moment.

"What fascinated global environmentalists was not the date, but the ambition," he said.

But he also stressed a reality often overlooked in Western debates.

"India has the right to grow... the West has had economic growth for 200 years," he said, adding that balancing development with decarbonisation is central to India's challenge.

What sets India apart, he argued, is its reliance on innovation led by the private sector rather than a state-driven model.

The Power Of Frugal Innovation

Blatchford repeatedly returned to what he sees as India's most under-recognised strength: Its ability to innovate at scale and at low cost.

"India is able to achieve the green transition at a price point that will make the biggest difference," he said.

From solar energy to infrastructure, he pointed to what he called "frugal innovation" as a model with global relevance, especially at a time when energy transitions in Europe are proving expensive and politically difficult.

"This is an amazing story. India is too modest about that contribution," he remarked.

'Ambassadors For Good'

For Blatchford, technology alone is not enough. Public trust and engagement will determine how effectively countries transition to cleaner systems.

"Trust and storytelling are critical," he said, adding that cultural institutions like museums often enjoy far greater public trust than political actors.

He argued that large-scale transitions, such as net zero, need to be communicated not just through policy but through people.

"It's about the scientists, the engineers, making this transition real," he said.

Looking ahead, Blatchford said the UK and India could act as joint ambassadors for a cleaner, more collaborative global order.

He also highlighted initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and India's expanding role in energy and technology diplomacy.

"Let's do something amazing together," he said, framing the energy transition not as a burden but as "an incredible opportunity".