India To Witness Rise In Temperature In Next 5 Days: Weather Office

India logged its hottest February this year since 1901 (File)

Most parts of the country are likely to witness a gradual rise in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

"Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said in its advisory.

The weather office has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during the next two days.

"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said.

Earlier this month, the weather department had said that several parts of country, barring parts of northwest and peninsular region, are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures from April to June.

"A significantly higher number of heatwave days are predicted over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said.

Climate change is increasing global temperatures and worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

India logged its hottest February this year since record-keeping began in 1901, according to the IMD. However, above-normal rainfall due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check in March.

The prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms and lightning strikes damaged crops in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and other states.