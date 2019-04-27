India To Testfire Air-Launched Version Of BrahMos Missile Soon: Report

BrahMos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile, was first flight tested in July 2018.

To boost ability to destroy major ground targets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the DRDO are planning to testfire the air-launched version of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile BrahMos next week from a Su-30MKI combat aircraft.

Sources in the IAF said they are very keen on a fast-track development of the 290-km strike range missile which can destroy targets on the ground and can be used for Balakot-type air strikes, where the planes will not even have to cross enemy borders for the hit.

"A test of the missile is planned for the next week in the southern part of the country to prove its integration with the heavyweight Su-30 fighter," they said.

During Balakot airstrikes, the IAF had used the Spice-2000 bombs launched from a Mirage-2000 fighter aircraft for striking Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) terro camp in Pakistan.

With the availability of BrahMos missile developed by DRDO, the IAF would be able to destroy similar targets from at least 150 km inside the Indian territory.

The world's fastest supersonic cruise missile was first flight tested in July 2018 over the Bay of Bengal from a Su-30MKI only.

The supersonic cruise missile can be utilised in ''multi-mission'' roles, including precision strikes on terror camps across the LoC, against high-value naval targets including aircraft carriers and nuclear bunkers.

During the previous test, the missile was gravity dropped from the aircraft and the two-stage missile's engine fired up and propelled it towards the intended target.

