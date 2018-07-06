India To Get Control Of Sri Lanka Airport Adjoining Port Given To China

India will operate the Mattala Rajapaksa Airport in Hambantota in a joint venture with Sri Lanka

India has agreed to form a joint venture with Sri Lanka to operate the country's loss-making Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport in Hambantota, their Civil Aviation Minister has told Parliament. The $210 million facility, 241km south-east of Colombo, is dubbed the "world's emptiest airport" due to a lack of flights.



India would operate the airport as a Sri Lanka-India joint venture, Sri Lanka's parliament was told on Wednesday.



The joint venture would see India gain a major stake of the airport, he said.



Minister of Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva, speaking at the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition, said: "We need to revive this dying airport which caused a massive loss of rupees 20 billion."



The final terms of the agreement, however, remains to be worked out, the minister said.



Opposition legislator Kanaka Herath asked if the Mattala airport and adjoining Hambantota seaport are to be handed over to India and China to please the super powers. Mr De Silva responded by saying that in 2016, the government had invited proposals from interested international investors to run the airport.



"Only India offered to help us. Now we are in discussion with the Indians for the joint venture," Mr de Silva said.



Mattala airport, named after former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was one of the major infrastructure projects of Mr Rajapaksa's nearly a decade-long rule. The project was funded through high interest Chinese commercial loans.



The airport was officially opened in March 2013.



