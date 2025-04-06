"Blessed To Have Darshan Of Ram Setu": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a 'darshan' of the Ram Setu on his flight back from Sri Lanka to India on Sunday.

Posting a video, Modi said on X, "On the way back from Sri Lanka a short while ago, was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. And, as a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya."

He added, "Blessed to have the Darshan of both. Prabhu Shri Ram is a uniting force for all of us. May His blessings always remain upon us." The Ram Setu is believed by many in India to be the part of the bridge Lord Ram and his army had built to go to Lanka and assail demon king Ravana.

Modi landed in Tamil Nadu to inaugurate development projects and pray on the occasion of Ram Navami.

