"Won't Permit...": Sri Lanka's Big Statement Amid China's Hambantota Port Ops

In a significant commitment on defence cooperation, Sri Lanka today assured India that it will not permit its territory to be used in any manner inimical to the security of India. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka reiterated Colombo's stand in the joint statement today, making its promise to New Delhi official.
Colombo's assurance to New Delhi comes at a time when China is aggressively pursuing its 'Mission Indian Ocean' - which targets India.
China, which has taken over Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port after Colombo failed to pay off Chinese debt, has been docking its naval surveillance and spy ships. Over the last two years, Beijing has, on multiple occasions, stationed its 25,000-tonne satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship Yuan Wang 5 at Hambantota - which is detrimental to New Delhi's interests due to Sri Lanka's proximity to India.
In August 2022, after New Delhi had raised its concern with Colombo, Sri Lanka had initially asked Beijing to defer its initial arrival and desist from such activity, but later allowed the Chinese ship to dock for 'replenishment'. Since then, the Chinese surveillance and spy ships have regularly been patrolling the Indian Ocean region and docking at Hambantota.
With a robust tracking, sensing and communication relay system the Yuan Wang 5 is capable of detecting foreign satellites, aerial assets and missile systems.
China had taken possession of the Hambantota port for a lease of 99 years after Colombo was unable to repay $100 million annually for the $1.7 billion loan that it had taken for the construction of the port, the first phase of which was completed in 2010.
Today's agreement with India ensures Sri Lankan territory, including its waters shall "not be used in any manner inimical to the security of India". Nor for any operations that may adversely impact the regional stability.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka today held a comprehensive dialogue in New Delhi where the entire gamut of bilateral ties was discussed in detail. The two leaders reaffirmed that the India-Sri Lanka bilateral partnership is underpinned by deep-rooted cultural and civilizational ties, geographical proximity and the people-to-people relations.
President Disanayaka conveyed his deep appreciation for the unwavering support extended by India to the people of Sri Lanka during and after the unprecedented economic crisis in 2022. Both leaders acknowledged that bilateral ties had deepened over the years and contributed significantly to the socio-economic development of Sri Lanka.
Both sides adopted a futuristic vision to expand the India-Sri Lanka partnership and aimed to soon conclude a comprehensive defence cooperation pact.
