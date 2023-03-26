India Summons Canada Envoy Over Khalistan Protest At Embassy

Khalistan supporters protested against crackdown on Amritpal Singh (File)

The centre has summoned the Canada High Commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates this week.

India has questioned the security arrangements outside its diplomatic premises in Canada.

"It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functionsm," read a statement shared by Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the foreign ministry

"The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the statement said.