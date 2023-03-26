India Summons Canada Envoy Over Khalistan Protest, Flags Security Concerns

Khalistan supporters protested against crackdown on Amritpal Singh (File)

The centre has summoned the Canadian High Commissioner over Khalistan protests outside the Indian missions and consulates over the last few days over.

India has lodged a strong protest over security arrangements outside its diplomatic premises in Canada.

"It is expected that the Canadian Government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functionsm," read a statement shared by Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson of the foreign ministry

"The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic Mission and Consulates," the statement said.

India lodges strong protest with Canada.



Press Release ➡️ https://t.co/xzqHzbZT2Xpic.twitter.com/NNzLI2izsf — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 26, 2023

Last Sunday, an event in Canada was cancelled due to security concerns after a violent protest by Khalistan supporters.

The event had been organised at the Taj Park Convention Centre in Surrey to honour Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian envoy to Canada, while he was on his first visit to the west coast.

An Indian-origin journalist, who was at the event to cover the protest, was also reportedly assaulted by the radicals.

The protest came amid a massive crackdown on radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his associates in Punjab.

Earlier, Khalistan supporters had pulled down the tricolour outside the Indian High Commission in London. The government had lodged a strong protest and called on the British authorities to ensure adequate security.

A day after the High Commission attack. the Indian consulate in San Francisco was also vandalised by a group of Khalistan supporters.

Mr Bagchi said India has strongly raised the matter with both countries.

On Saturday, the police had launched a massive operation to arrest Amritpal Singh and arrested more than 100 supporters and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' group.



The 'top secret' action was a coordinated effort between Aam Aadmi Party-ruled Punjab, the Centre, and BJP-governed Assam, say officials. Sources say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had discussed the plan to arrest Amritpal Singh with Home Minister Amit Shah in a meeting on March 2.

Home Ministry sources said Amritpal singh was planning to launch a statewide procession to baptize the youth to carry out suicide attacks. The separatist was using de-addiction centres to stockpile weapons illegally sourced from Pakistan, they said.