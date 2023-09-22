Live Updates: 'No Place For Aggression, Hate': Canada On Threats To Hindus

New Delhi:
India-Canada Row: The government has sought the downsizing of Canada's diplomatic presence in India.
India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country amid a huge diplomatic row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking a Khalistani terrorist's killing to the Indian government.
India condemned Mr Trudeau's "absurd" and "motivated" allegations, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.
Here are the live updates on the India-Canada diplomatic row:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
"No Place For Hate": Canada On Threats To Hindus
The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in Canada.
The video was circulated amid escalating tensions between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.