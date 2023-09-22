Live Updates: "No Place For Aggression, Hate": Canada On Threats To Hindus

India-Canada LIVE updates: India condemned Justin Trudeau's "absurd" and "motivated" allegations, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

New Delhi:

India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country amid a huge diplomatic row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking a Khalistani terrorist's killing to the Indian government.

India condemned Mr Trudeau's "absurd" and "motivated" allegations, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Here are the live updates on the India-Canada diplomatic row:

Sep 22, 2023 13:15 (IST)
Canada blaming India in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing has met with strong resistance, triggering a rare diplomatic standoff for India with a western country.
Sep 22, 2023 13:15 (IST)
Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his country stands by international rules-based order and repeated his charge on India's role in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar stating that there're "credible reasons" to believe the same.
Sep 22, 2023 12:47 (IST)
The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in Canada. 

The video was circulated amid escalating tensions between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.
Sep 22, 2023 12:45 (IST)
The US is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving no "special exemption" in the matter, US national security adviser said.
Sep 22, 2023 12:45 (IST)
The government has sought the downsizing of Canada's diplomatic presence in India amid a crisis that blew up over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's charge that India got a Khalistani terrorist killed in their country.
