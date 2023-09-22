Live Updates: 'No Place For Aggression, Hate': Canada On Threats To Hindus

India-Canada Row: The government has sought the downsizing of Canada's diplomatic presence in India.

India has asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in the country amid a huge diplomatic row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations linking a Khalistani terrorist's killing to the Indian government.

India condemned Mr Trudeau's "absurd" and "motivated" allegations, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Here are the live updates on the India-Canada diplomatic row:

Sep 22, 2023 13:15 (IST) India's 5 Significant Acts Against Canada In Diplomatic Row

Canada blaming India in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing has met with strong resistance, triggering a rare diplomatic standoff for India with a western country. Canada blaming India in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing has met with strong resistance, triggering a rare diplomatic standoff for India with a western country.

Sep 22, 2023 13:15 (IST) "Credible Reasons To Believe": Justin Trudeau On Big Charge Against India

Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his country stands by international rules-based order and repeated his charge on India's role in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar stating that there're "credible reasons" to believe the same. Canada PM Justin Trudeau on Thursday said his country stands by international rules-based order and repeated his charge on India's role in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar stating that there're "credible reasons" to believe the same.

Sep 22, 2023 12:47 (IST) "No Place For Hate": Canada On Threats To Hindus



The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in Canada.

1/2 : There is no place in Canada for hate. The circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave Canada is offensive and hateful, and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly. - Public Safety Canada (@Safety_Canada) September 22, 2023 The video was circulated amid escalating tensions between India and Canada following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on his country's soil on June 18 in British Columbia. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020. The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in Canada.

Sep 22, 2023 12:45 (IST) Khalistani Terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Regardless Of Country, We Will: Top US Official On India-Canada Row

The US is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving no "special exemption" in the matter, US national security adviser said. The US is in touch with Indians at high levels after Ottawa said Indian government agents had links to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, and Washington is giving no "special exemption" in the matter, US national security adviser said.