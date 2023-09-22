India's 5 Big Pushbacks Against Canada Amid Diplomatic Row

India's first counterattack was to expel a Canadian diplomat after they expelled an Indian following their Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation. As the issue blew up Tuesday, India promptly issued a rejection and summoned the Canadian High Commissioner to inform him that a senior diplomat has been expelled. The unnamed diplomat was given five days to leave India.

The government has alleged "Canadian diplomatic interference" in its internal affairs and asked Canada to downsize the number of its diplomats working in India. "We have informed the Canadian government that there should be parity in diplomatic presence. Their numbers are very much higher than ours in Canada...I assume there will be a reduction," said the foreign ministry spokesperson.

India has suspended visa services in Canada citing "security threats" faced by its High Commission and consulates, affecting thousands of Canadian tourists, business travellers and even some former Indian citizens. "You are aware of the security threats being faced by our High Commissions and Consulates in Canada... this has disrupted their normal functioning," the ministry said.

India issued a travel advisory on Wednesday, asking its citizens living in Canada and those travelling there to exercise caution. This came a day after Canada updated its travel advisory to India. India's advisory spoke of growing anti-India activities and "politically condoned hate crimes" in Canada. Canada rejected India's advisory, claiming it is one of the safest countries in the world.