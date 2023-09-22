India-Canada Diplomatic Row Deepens, Trudeau Repeats Charges: 10 Points

Justin Trudeau today repeated his charges - that "Indian government agents" were involved in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a wanted terrorist in India. He said there are "credible reasons to believe" so, but failed to provide any evidence. India has rejected all such allegations.

"As I said on Monday, there are credible reasons to believe that agents of the Government of India were involved in the killing of a Canadian on Canadian soil, which is something of utmost and foundational importance in the country of rule of law, in a world where international rules-based order matters," Trudeau told a press conference.

India has pushed back against all charges and flagged "politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence" in Canada. The government said Canada has not shared any information regarding Nijjar's killing.

India also alleged "Canadian diplomatic interference" in its internal affairs and sought to downsize Canadian diplomats in the country. The foreign ministry said the Canadian diplomatic presence in India is larger than what India has and needs to be downsized.

India has suspended visa services in Canada citing "security threats" that are not allowing their officials to carry out visa functions.

The diplomatic row blew up Tuesday with both countries expelling senior diplomats and issuing travel advisories.

India has asked its citizens living in Canada and those travelling there to exercise "utmost caution" in view of growing anti-India activities.

The US has said that it is in touch with both India and Canada over the issue and that both the countries are important for it.