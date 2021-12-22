Watch: India Successfully Tests 'Pralay' Missile. Has Ability To Change Path Midair

Pralay Missile: India successfully tests short-range, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile

India today successfully test fired the short-range, surface-to-surface guided ballistic missile 'Pralay' off the Odisha coast in Balasore, DRDO sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10:30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

'Pralay' surface to surface ballistic missile successfully testfired



"Pralay is a quasi ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," sources told news agency ANI.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

'Pralay' missile is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter, "Congratulations to the DRDO and associated teams for the maiden development flight trial."

"My compliments to them for the fast-track development and successful launch of modern Surface-to-Surface Quasi Ballistic missile. It is a significant milestone achieved today," he added.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)

