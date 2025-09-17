'India Stands Strongly Against Terrorism': Rajnath Singh's Hyderabad Message

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a powerful statement on national security and foreign policy on Wednesday during the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations at the city's Parade Ground. Speaking to a large crowd, he said India's military operations against terrorists, specifically Operation Sindoor, were not halted due to any third-party intervention, directly addressing and refuting claims of external mediation in the Indo-Pakistan conflict.

"The operation against terrorists was not suspended because of someone's intervention," Mr Singh stated, clarifying that India's action against terrorism is a sovereign decision. He reiterated that the India-Pakistan conflict is a bilateral issue and that India does not accept external interference, a stance also upheld by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister also delivered a stern warning, stating that Operation Sindoor will resume if any terror attacks take place in the future. This firm declaration reinforces India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and its readiness to act decisively to protect its sovereignty.

Rajnath Singh's address was a central part of the day's events, which marked the 78th anniversary of the integration of the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union. The event, organised by the central government, was a vibrant display of national pride, featuring a ceremonial parade, flag hoisting, and tributes to key figures of the liberation movement.

In his address, Mr Singh underscored the historical significance of September 17, 1948, when the state, under the rule of the Nizam, was liberated following 'police action' known as Operation Polo. He paid homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the pivotal role played by India's first Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, in the unification.

He described the 'threat of Razakars' as a "crushing strike on India's social harmony", equating it to the Pahalgam attack, where people were killed after being asked their religion.

The event also featured the unveiling of a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Cantonment Park near Jubilee Bus Station. Several other dignitaries, including Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, were in attendance.

The celebration comes amid a long-standing political debate in Telangana regarding the nature of the day's observance. While the BJP and the Central Government refer to it as 'Liberation Day,' the state government, led by the Congress, celebrates it as 'Telangana Praja Palana Day' (Day of People's Governance).

Mr Singh's speech at the Parade Ground reinforced the Central Government's stance on the day's historical narrative, emphasising unity, patriotism, and a firm resolve on matters of national security. Both Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay said Telangana would officially celebrate September 17, just like August 15 and January 26, once the BJP comes to power in the state.