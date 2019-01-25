India, South Africa Seal 3-Year Strategic Programme To Boost Cooperation

It was the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Cyril Ramaphosa within a year. (PTI)

India and South Africa on Friday sealed three year strategic programme to further boost cooperation in number of key areas after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his media statement, PM Modi said both sides discussed all aspects of the bilateral ties with an aim to further expand cooperation in diverse areas.

Mr Ramaphosa said his country was looking at a "result oriented" partnership with India through implementation of the three-year strategic exchange programme.

The strategic programme will cover cooperation in a range of areas including defence and security, trade and investment, the blue economy, tourism, IT and agriculture.

Mr Ramaphosa, who arrived in Delhi this morning, will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade on Saturday.

It was the fourth meeting between PM Modi and Mr Ramaphosa within a year.