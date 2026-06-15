India, Slovakia Forge Comprehensive Partnership In PM Modi's First Visit

In a visit that diplomats have long marked as overdue, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Bratislava on Monday, becoming the first Indian head of government to visit Slovakia since the Central European nation declared independence in 1993. The occasion was not merely ceremonial. By the time the two delegations wrapped up their talks, India and Slovakia had elevated their ties to a formal "Comprehensive Partnership" -- a diplomatic upgrade that signals serious intent to build one of South Asia's most consequential relationships with a country sitting at the heart of the European Union.

The visit, hosted by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, produced a sweeping joint statement spanning defence, counter-terrorism, trade, technology, energy and culture - a breadth that reflects how quickly bilateral ambitions have grown between two countries that, until now, had largely operated at the margins of each other's foreign policy.

A Defence Relationship Takes Shape

Perhaps the most consequential announcement of the day was in defence. The two sides signed a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, formally opening the door to collaboration in defence technologies, research and development, and defence industrial partnerships. The joint statement said both leaders agreed to encourage "regular consultations and exchanges between their respective defence authorities."

Photo Credit: Image posted by @narendramodi

For India, which has been aggressively diversifying its defence industrial partnerships under its 'Make in India' initiative, Slovakia, a NATO member with a sophisticated arms manufacturing base, represents a strategically relevant partner, particularly as New Delhi deepens its engagement across Europe at a time of shifting global alignments.

Counter-Terrorism: Pahalgam Named, Working Group Established

In a pointed section that will draw attention in South Asia, both leaders issued an unequivocal condemnation of the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

The joint statement named the attack explicitly, calling it a "heinous terrorist attack," and the two sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism - a formal bilateral mechanism that gives the partnership institutional teeth on security matters.

The leaders called for "strong and decisive action against terrorists and terrorist entities," including those listed under the United Nations Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee, and pressed for early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework. For India, securing the explicit mention of Pahalgam in a European bilateral document - and establishing a counter-terrorism working group - constitutes meaningful diplomatic progress.

Trade and the India-EU FTA Dividend

The visit comes months after a landmark development in India's economic diplomacy: The conclusion of negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement in January 2026. Both leaders welcomed that agreement and called for its early signing and implementation, noting that it would "unlock new opportunities for trade and investment" by diversifying critical value chains and opening new markets.

Image posted by @narendramodi

Slovakia, as an EU member, stands to benefit directly. The joint statement flagged automotive, electronics and advanced manufacturing sectors as priority areas, with Slovakia's industrial ecosystem seen as a natural complement to India's scale and innovation capabilities. The India-Slovakia Joint Economic Committee was identified as the primary vehicle for driving high-potential economic cooperation forward.

Technology, AI and the Digital Frontier

The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Digital Technologies, covering artificial intelligence, semiconductors, start-ups and innovation ecosystems. Notably, both sides committed to cooperation on post-quantum cryptography - the emerging field of building security infrastructure resilient to future quantum computing threats. A separate Memorandum of Cooperation was signed specifically in the field of critical infrastructure protection and post-quantum security transitions, reflecting the increasingly technical depth of modern strategic partnerships.

Both leaders also referenced the AI Impact Summit 2026, held earlier in Delhi and attended by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, as a foundation for this deepening digital collaboration. Cooperation in 5G, 6G standardisation, the Internet of Things and machine-to-machine applications was also flagged for exploration.

Energy, Space and the Broader Architecture

On energy, the two sides agreed to cooperate on nuclear energy and geothermal power as part of a broader push for energy security and net-zero transitions. Space cooperation - specifically satellite technology and its applications - was also identified as an area for deeper engagement between the two countries' space ecosystems.

Image posted by @narendramodi

Slovakia also reaffirmed its "constructive approach" to India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a long-standing Indian diplomatic objective, while reiterating support for India's permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council.

People, Culture and Mobility

Away from the high politics, the visit addressed the practical architecture of a thickening bilateral relationship. An MoU on Labour Migration was signed to facilitate movement of skilled professionals. Both sides committed to working toward a Social Security Agreement. An MoU on Audio-visual Creation opens the door to film and media co-productions, while a separate Education MoU provides a framework for expanding academic and research linkages in STEM and humanities.

The two governments also agreed to explore direct air connectivity between India and Slovakia - a practical step that, if realised, would tangibly ease the people-to-people flow that underpin any durable partnership.

Thirty-three years after establishing diplomatic relations, India and Slovakia have moved decisively beyond the polite formalities of a minor bilateral relationship. Monday's visit suggests both sides have concluded that geography need not determine the depth of partnership - and that in a world of fractured alliances and shifting supply chains, there is hard strategic value in building new ones.