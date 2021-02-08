India Set To Fulfil World's 70% COVID-19 Vaccine Needs: Amit Shah

During the pandemic, the health infrastructure was improved at a rocket-speed, Amit Shah said (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs and two vaccines are currently being exported to 14 countries.

He said the Modi government has worked to upgrade the health infrastructure in the country in the last six-and-a-half years.

Speaking at the inauguration of a private medical college, Mr Shah also said that 55 lakh people in the country have been given COVID-19 vaccine in the last 21 days and the Centre is working to expedite the vaccination process.

"India is set to fulfil 70 per cent of the world's coronavirus vaccine needs. Two vaccines are being exported to 14 countries," he said.

According to him, four more vaccines are being developed.

India's line of treatment during the pandemic is being followed by 170-odd countries in the world, he said.

"The big difference in the fight against COVID-19 was that in India, the central government, the state governments, doctors, health workers and 130 crore people together handled the situation unlike other countries," Mr Shah said.

"Our (COVID-19) death rate is low and our recovery rate is the best," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepared the country to handle the situation.

"Through Janata Curfew, he prepared people for the lockdown," Mr Shah said.

During the pandemic, the health infrastructure was improved at a rocket-speed, the minister said.

"World's largest vaccination programme was launched in India. Two vaccines have been rolled out and four more are in the pipeline," he said.