India Sends Warships For Relief Work In Tsunami-Hit Indonesia

The Navy said on Monday it had diverted three ships that were deployed in Southeast Asia to tsunami-hit Indonesia for humanitarian assistance.

A high-intensity earthquake in Indonesia last week led to a tsunami that has claimed at least 844 lives so far, displaced some 59,000 people and caused widespread destruction.

Following the disaster, the Navy decided to deploy INS Tir, Sujata and Shardul to Indonesia. These ships, on deployment to Singapore, are being diverted to Palu, Indonesia, the Navy spokesperson tweeted.

"Ships being sailed out first light tomorrow," it added.