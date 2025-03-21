India Got Back 297 Stolen Antiquities From US In 2024

So far 588 Indian antiquities smuggled out of the country have been secured back from the US, of which 297 were repatriated in 2024, the Central government has informed Parliament.

The information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. He was responding to a question on the number of "looted or stolen artefacts" expected to be returned under the US-India Cultural Property Agreement to prevent illicit trade of antiquities.

The Cultural Property Agreement (CPA) has been signed with the US to prevent the smuggling of Indian antiquities. The agreement, being preventive in nature, has no timelines or target numbers, the minister explained.

The minister was also asked whether the government plans to collaborate with international organisations or other nations to strengthen India's efforts in recovering stolen antiquities.

India collaborates with different international organisations, including UNESCO and INTERPOL as per requirement. The CPA has provision for fostering cooperation and mutual understanding in the matters of technical assistance, illicit trade and pillage of cultural property, the minister said.

He was also asked a question on whether the government has observed a "resurgence of ancient sects", particularly during events like the Kumbh Mela.

Shekhawat replied that the Kumbh Mela is a significant Hindu pilgrimage festival and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, where millions of devotees converge to bathe in sacred rivers. During this event, many ancient sects, spiritual organisations and religious leaders come together, often showcasing rituals, traditions and practices that have been passed down through centuries.

"The resurgence of ancient sects in India is driven by factors such as a growing interest in cultural and spiritual heritage coupled with the search for deeper meaning amid modern religious challenges," he said.

Social media and religious tourism have also played a role in spreading awareness of these sects. This revival is significant in contemporary society as it helps to preserve traditional practices, fosters social cohesion and strengthens national pride in India's cultural roots, the minister added.

