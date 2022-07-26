Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi, Defence Minister Remember The Bravehearts

As India on Tuesday commemorated 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior ministers in his government paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War and laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi. "Operation Vijay" was the name given to India's war against Pakistan after it had occupied the high outposts in Kargil.

After fighting for more than 60 days, it was on July 26, 1999, that India regained command over the occupied outposts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a video, featuring snippets of the Kargil War, to celebrate the courage of our soldiers. “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory for India. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valour in the defence of the motherland.”

कारगिल विजय दिवस मां भारती की आन-बान और शान का प्रतीक है। इस अवसर पर मातृभूमि की रक्षा में पराक्रम की पराकाष्ठा करने वाले देश के सभी साहसी सपूतों को मेरा शत-शत नमन। जय हिंद! - Narendra Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has marked the day with a note dedicated to the “armed forces”. He wrote, “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history.”

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, India salutes the bravery, courage and sacrifice of our armed forces. They fought valiantly in extremely harsh conditions to defend our motherland. Their act of valour & indomitable spirit will remain etched forever as a defining moment in India's history. - Rajnath Singh

Indian Army, in his Kargil Vijay Diwas post, said, “Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery and courage of the Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood and sacrifice. They gave a befitting reply to the enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to India.”

#OperationVijay



Kargil Vijay Diwas is a reminiscence of undaunted bravery & courage of the #Bravehearts who inscribed a golden chapter in history, with their blood & sacrifice.

They gave a befitting reply to enemy's misadventure and a resounding victory to #India. - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY

Home Minister Amit Shah has said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a “symbol of the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.”

He went on to add, “ With their bravery, I salute the soldiers who raised the tricolour again after driving out the enemies from Kargil.”

कारगिल विजय दिवस भारतीय सशस्त्र बलों के अदम्य साहस और शौर्य का प्रतीक है। आज का दिन गौरवान्वित होने के साथ ही हमारे जवानों की वीरता का स्मरण कर उसका सम्मान करने का भी दिन है।



अपनी बहादुरी से कारगिल से दुश्मनों को खदेड़कर पुन: तिरंगा लहराने वाले जवानों को हृदय से नमन करता हूँ। - Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also extended his heartfelt tribute to “every fighter who laid down his life for the country.”

अपने अदम्य साहस का परिचय देते हुए, हमारे जांबाज़ जवानों ने कारगिल युद्ध में हिंदुस्तान की जीत का परचम लहराया था। सेना ने अपने शौर्य और वीरता से तिरंगे पर कभी आंच नहीं आने दी।



देश के लिए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले प्रत्येक सेनानी को श्रद्धांजलि। - Rahul Gandhi

The Government Of India, under “Operation Vijay”, had mobilised two lakh troops. During the course of the war, 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives.

In memory of the Bravehearts, the Indian Army built the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, which is five kilometres from Tiger Hill.