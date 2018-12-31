India, Russia A Privileged Partnership: Putin's New Year Message To PM

Vladimir Putin sent New Year wishes to PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent New Year messages to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said relationship between the two countries was developing in a constructive and dynamic manner.

Conveying his greetings to the two leaders, Vladimir Putin also noted that agreements reached during Indo-Russia annual summit in October contributed to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations, the Russian Embassy in New Delhi said.

"Vladimir Putin has expressed confidence that joint efforts will lead to further growth of mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and greater coordination of efforts on key issues on the regional and global agenda within the UN, BRICS, the SCO, the G20 and other multilateral bodies," it said.

India had signed a $5 billion deal to purchase the S-400 air defence system from Russia, in spite of US warnings of punitive sanctions against nations doing military transactions with Moscow.