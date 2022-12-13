India Reports Decrease In New Daily Covid Cases, Down To 114

The current active covid cases comprise 0.01% of total infections. (File)

India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 3,845, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

No new deaths have been reported.

The Covid case tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,095) while the death count was 5,30,658, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 61 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,40,592, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

