India Reports 13,193 New COVID-19 Cases

As per the Health Ministry, 98,46,523 vaccine doses were given till Thursday evening.

As many as 13,193 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,63,394 including 1,39,542 active cases and 1,06,67,741 discharges. The death toll has mounted to 1,56,111 with the loss of 97 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, 98,46,523 vaccine doses were given through 2,10,809 sessions till Thursday evening.

"This includes 62,34,635 health care workers who have taken the 1st dose and 4,64,932 health care workers who have taken the second dose, along with 31,46, frontline workers who were administered the first dose," it said.

The Ministry added a total of 40 persons have been hospitalized and 32 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

"Of the 40 cases of hospitalization, 24 were discharged after treatment, while thirteen persons died and three are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, two persons have been hospitalized. Of the 32, thirteen persons died in the hospital while 19 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. In the last 24 hours, three new deaths have been reported. No case of serious death is attributable to vaccination, to date," the Ministry added.

The total number of samples tested up to Thursday was 20,94,74,862, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,71,071 samples were tested on February 18.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)