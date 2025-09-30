Influencer Father Who Threw 7-Year-Old Son Off Cliff Responds To Viral Video Backlash

Garrett Gee, the popular travel influencer behind The Bucket List Family, has addressed the controversy sparked by a viral video in which he was seen throwing his 7-year-old son off a cliff into Lake Powell, according to People Magazine.

The video, which circulated widely in July 2025, shows Gee standing with his son Calihan on a high cliffside, giving him what appears to be a motivational talk. In an effort to help the young boy confront his fear, Gee picks him up and tosses him into the water below, a moment that drew strong reactions online, with many viewers criticizing the parenting move.

In an interview, Gee tells People Magazine, "If somebody came across that video and had only seen that video, then I agree with them. 'Oh man, this looks terrible, and this father's pushing their child too much.' But anyone who has followed our journey for a longer time, they understand how thoughtful and cautious we are as parents."

Known for their adventure-focused lifestyle, The Bucket List Family has spent the last decade sharing daring and inspirational moments from around the world. While thrill-seeking is a major part of their content, Gee emphasized that their approach to parenting still puts safety and emotional growth first.

"A small part of me felt sad when I would read the comments because you could tell how many people out there didn't have the opportunity to be pushed by their parents to try new things and stayed within their comfort zone," Gee shares.

"That's not the best way to live life," he adds. "When people were very upset or terrified by the video, those were the people whom I thought, 'I would love to go on an adventure with you and help you try something new.'"

In the original post, Gee clarified that the video was not meant to be parenting advice or something he encourages others to imitate. He also stated that they take an individualized approach with each of their three children.

"Each kid is quite different so the way we parent, discipline, and teach HOW TO CLIFF JUMP is quite different :) For sure 1st priority is safety. 2nd is learning that YOU CAN DO HARD THINGS. 3rd is HAVE FUN :)," he wrote in the post.

Despite the backlash, Gee says he wasn't negatively affected by the public reaction.

"I'm very confident in who me and my wife are as parents and our intentions and how careful, cautious and loving we are," he tells People Magazine. "It didn't affect me. I understand the nature of the internet."

As The Bucket List Family recently marked its 10-year anniversary, Gee reflected on the positive side of documenting their adventures and parenting journey.

"As a dad, selfishly, I love the opportunity we've had to travel together. When we're traveling, we get to be together as a family 24/7 doing different experiences and exploring new places together," he tells People Magazine.

Over the years, the family has shared videos of swimming with sharks, tandem scuba diving, sledding in Italy, and other daring experiences, each moment aimed at building stronger bonds and memories as a family.